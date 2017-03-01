Emotional videos produced at Lancaster County school

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There are a number of emotional videos coming out of the McCaskey High School campus.

Just last week, the school made a video of student-athletes handing over their jerseys to teachers who inspire them. In part of the video, a student starts to tear up as he hands his jersey over a teacher.

Tim Mercandetti is a technical director at the campus. He also helps students shoot and edit the videos.

“I’m a Class of 2006 McCaskey graduate,” he said. “I find these videos are great because they help counteract the image, I guess you could say, that everyone always says McCaskey is a bad school.”

The videos started about a year ago and are now a social media phenomenon. Earlier this year, a video of teachers telling students they were their inspiration grabbed more than 100,000 views.

Principal Bill Jimenez helps come up with ideas for the videos.

“We just want people to see the inside [of McCaskey] and the beauty of our students and teacher relationships,” he said.

Jimenez said sometimes social media is the best way to engage students. He added that the videos only show what’s happening inside the schools on a daily basis.

“If I described an incident between a student and a teacher, it might sound really heartwarming, but to see it is really the impact we were looking for,” he said.

The videos can be found on Facebook and YouTube.

