Dauphin County commissioners approve $5.5M in gaming grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County commissioners on Wednesday doled out millions of dollars in local share gaming grants collected from Hollywood Casino activities to municipalities and other groups.

Commissioners approved more than $5.5 million overall for close to four dozen projects, from a $350,000 in funding for the Detweiler Park project in Middle Paxton Township to $4,000 for renovations at Shalom House.

As ABC27 reported last month, lawmakers have to rewrite the local share provision after the state Supreme Court found it unconstitutional last year. It’s possible they could restructure how funds are distributed to provide money to other parts of the state, too.

Board of Commissioners chairman Jeff Haste wasn’t very confident following Wednesday’s vote that the money will stay in Dauphin County.

“I have 15 years experience as a county commissioner dealing with the state government and federal government,” he said, “and most of the times it hasn’t really come out in our favor. I’m hoping this is different.”

You can find a list of approved projects on the board’s agenda here.

