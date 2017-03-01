DA says ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez killed 2 over spilled drink

BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor in the double-murder trial of Aaron Hernandez has told a jury that the ex-NFL star killed two men in a hail of gunfire after he became enraged by “a simple bump, a spilled drink and an exchange of looks” in a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutor Patrick Haggan told the jury during opening statements Wednesday that Hernandez had a brief encounter with Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in the early morning hours of July 16, 2012. He said that two hours after de Abreu accidentally bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink, Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car as they waited at a stop light.

Haggan said the encounter to most people would be “simply trivial,” but Hernandez misinterpreted it as a sign of disrespect.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the killings. His lawyer is scheduled to give his opening statement Wednesday afternoon.

