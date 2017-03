First graders at Nancy Grayson Elementary School in Shippensburg are getting national recognition for being polite. They entered a Scholastic contest. The goal was to show the importance of being polite, and they won first prize!

Illustrator/animator David Catrow paid them a visit. He gave them a special art lesson, and the kids also got their own art kits to keep.

