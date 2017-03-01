Route 30 reopens after crash at Columbia/Marietta exit

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed part of Route 30 in Lancaster County during the morning drive.

Route 30 eastbound was closed between the Columbia/Marietta exit to Route 441 and the exit for Prospect Road, according to PennDOT. The highway reopened by 9:30 a.m.

PennDOT cameras showed traffic was being diverted off the highway at Route 441 during the closure.

A PennDOT spokesperson told ABC27 there are at least two crashes and multiple ambulances were called.

No other details were immediately available.

