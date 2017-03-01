Couple charged in driveway paving scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Virginia couple is accused of trying to scam a Susquehanna Township resident out of thousands of dollars.

Police say Elizabeth and Forrest Grady told the resident they had leftover asphalt from a local job and offered to pave the resident’s driveway at roughly $700.

After the job was completed Tuesday, which reportedly did not involve any leftover asphalt, only some type of sealer, the cost rose to $7,800.

Before the final payment was made, the resident called Susquehanna Township police.

The couple was arrested and charged with conspiracy and theft by deception charges.

