Carlisle man gets prison for child pornography

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man will serve up to two years in prison for a collection of child pornography stored on his computer.

John Scott Mattern Jr., 38, was sentenced Tuesday in Cumberland County Court to a term of 1-2 years in prison followed by three years of probation. He was ordered to have no contact with children and register as a sexual offender for 15 years, according to court records.

Mattern pleaded guilty in November to one count of possession of child pornography.

Police said they found numerous files of pornographic images and videos of children after a search of his home last year.

