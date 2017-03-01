Big 33 football game moving out of Hershey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Big 33 Football Classic will have a new venue.

The showcase of high school football players from Pennsylvania and Maryland is moving from Hersheypark Stadium to Landis Field, the home of Central Dauphin and Central Dauphin East high school athletics.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coach’s Association took over the game in January after the Big 33 Scholarship Foundation’s board of directors voted to formally dissolve the organization.

The move is expected to save money.

No date has been set for this year’s game.

