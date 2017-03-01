Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals

Hillel Italie, Associated Press Published:
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
FILE - This Sept. 17, 2016 file photo shows President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 46th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Barack and Michelle Obama have book deals.

The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed, although the deal is likely in the tens of millions of dollars.

The unique duel arrangement is for books that are among the most anticipated in memory from a former president and first lady. Barack Obama is widely regarded as the one of the finest prose stylists among recent presidents, and Michelle Obama has given few details about her time as first lady. Both are widely popular with the public in the U.S. and abroad.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s