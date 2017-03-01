Audi, Porsche are tops in Consumer Reports’ annual rankings

The Associated Press Published:
This is the Audi logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This is the Audi logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) – Audi, Porsche, BMW and Lexus are the best-performing brands in Consumer Reports’ annual rankings, but lower-priced options aren’t far behind.

Subaru, Kia, Mazda, Honda and Buick also made it into the organization’s top ten brands for 2017. Tesla was the highest-ranking U.S.-based brand, at number eight. The worst performers were Fiat, Jeep and Mitsubishi.

The brand rankings combine scores from Consumer Reports’ road tests as well as reliability and satisfaction ratings that are based on owner surveys. Safety is also a factor. Vehicles get points off if they do poorly in government crash tests; they are awarded extra points if they have automatic emergency braking or forward collision warning as standard equipment

