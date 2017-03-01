Allenberry Playhouse to reopen this summer

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Allenberry Resort will resume live stage shows this summer.

The resort announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with Keystone Theatrics to provide entertainment at the Playhouse, around the property, and in various dining locations.

The first theatrical production will take the stage in July.

Allenberry was sold at auction last year. The new owners have been working to renovate all buildings on the 56-acre site.

Renovations to the theater include a restoration of the original box office, a new concession stand and bar, and new lighting and audio systems.

