1 scoop or 2? Raw cookie dough is latest NYC food fad

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this undated file photo, cookie dough clings to the beaters of a standing mixer. The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on June 28, 2016, that people shouldn't eat raw dough due to an ongoing outbreak of illnesses related to a strain of E. coli bacteria found in some batches of flour. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)
NEW YORK (AP) – Raw cookie dough is New York City’s latest unlikely food fad.

People who would rather lick the spoon than eat a baked cookie are waiting in long lines outside a month-old New York City shop that sells scoops of dough in a cup or a cone like ice cream.

Kristen Tomlan is the 28-year-old founder of DO Cookie Dough Confections. She says she’s selling 1,500 pounds of cookie dough a day at her Greenwich Village storefront.

About 30 people were lined up across the street from DO when it opened Tuesday morning.

Nancy Lerman said she’s been twice before and has tried most of the flavors, which include chocolate chip, red velvet and peanut butter snickerdoodle. She said raw dough is yummier than a baked cookie.

