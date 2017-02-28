Warmer today, strong storms possible Wednesday

Today will begin another significant warm up with highs reaching into the lower 60s this afternoon. Expect increasing clouds again today with a few evening showers possible as a warm front lifts through the region. Tonight will be cloudy and mild with lows only dropping into the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be the warmest day this week with temperatures soaring into the lower 70s ahead of a cold front. That front will be the trigger for more strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. There could be a line of gusty showers moving through tomorrow morning. If that happens, it could take away some of the energy for severe storms later in the day…which would be welcome news. If there aren’t any showers tomorrow morning, or if the sun comes back out behind those showers, severe thunderstorms become more likely during the afternoon. It will be windy day tomorrow too and conditions will turn much colder by tomorrow night once the front passes. It will stay on the chilly side through Saturday. Some snow showers are even possible Friday with 50 degree weather returning for Sunday. Stay tuned as our team of meteorologists tracks the severe weather situation possible for Wednesday.

