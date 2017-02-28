UGI to raise gas rates on March 1

WHTM Staff Published:
natural_gas_AP_09100601510

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – UGI Utilities says its purchased natural gas cost rates will increase on March 1.

UGI says the average home heating customer’s bill will rise by 1.4 percent, from $63.74 per month to $64.62 per month.

Paul Szykman, UGI’s vice president of rates, said the increase is significantly lower than in the recent past.

The company says customers having trouble paying their utility group should sign up for UGI’s free budget billing program, which spreads bills out over a 12-month period.

Customers should call UGI at 1-800-844-9267 to determine if they are eligible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s