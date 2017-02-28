UGI to raise gas rates on March 1

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – UGI Utilities says its purchased natural gas cost rates will increase on March 1.

UGI says the average home heating customer’s bill will rise by 1.4 percent, from $63.74 per month to $64.62 per month.

Paul Szykman, UGI’s vice president of rates, said the increase is significantly lower than in the recent past.

The company says customers having trouble paying their utility group should sign up for UGI’s free budget billing program, which spreads bills out over a 12-month period.

Customers should call UGI at 1-800-844-9267 to determine if they are eligible.

