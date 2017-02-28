Tractor-trailer fire impacts traffic near Carlisle

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy: PennDOT
Photo courtesy: PennDOT

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Interstate 81 is closed in Cumberland County due to a tractor-trailer fire.

The incident on I-81 northbound briefly closed all lanes around 8 p.m. in the area of Mile Post 49.5 in South Middleton Township.

According to PennDOT, one lane has been opened but a lane closure is expected in the area for some time as crews deal with hot spots on the tractor-trailer.

No injuries have been reported.

