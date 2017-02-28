The real context for Trump’s relationship with the media

Much has been made of the Trump administration’s recent exclusion of particular media outlets from a press briefing. But is this move truly unprecedented? Was Obama’s relationship with the media much better? Is any of this really that big of a deal? Dennis Owens, Amanda St. Hilaire, and Kendra Nichols delve into these questions in the latest episode of their podcast, On Deadline. They also discuss education funding in Pennsylvania and Sunday night’s “oops” moment at the Oscars.

