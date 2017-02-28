Teacher, pastor sentenced for toddler’s treatment at daycare

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County teacher and pastor have been sentenced to probation for the treatment of a toddler at a church daycare.

Cynthia A. Ebersole held her hand over a 14-month-old boy’s mouth as he threw a fit in November 2015. The pastor, Robert D. Smith, suspended Ebersole for two days and reassigned her to a different classroom, but he failed to report the incident at Grace Point Learning Academy, a daycare at Church of the Nazarene in Clay Township.

Ebersole, 63, of Denver, was charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. Smith, 45, was charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to report.

The district attorney’s office said Ebersole and Smith will each serve two years of probation and other conditions as part of the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program.

Ebersole must take anger management classes and perform 60 hours of community service. Smith is required to retake mandatory reporter training and perform 90 hours of community service.

ARD, a program typically for first-time offenders, does not involve a guilty plea and, if completed, will not result in a conviction.

Church officials have said Ebersole is no longer a teacher at the daycare and Smith is no longer with the church.

