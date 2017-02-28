SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year

MARCIA DUNN, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo made available by SpaceX, their Dragon capsule sits aboard a ship in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico's Baja Peninsula after returning from the International Space Station, carrying about 3,700 lbs of cargo for NASA. SpaceX announced Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 that it would send two paying customers to the moon next year on a private flight aboard its Dragon capsule. The company said the unnamed customers have paid “a significant deposit” for the moon trip.(AP Photo/SpaceX, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo made available by SpaceX, their Dragon capsule sits aboard a ship in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico's Baja Peninsula after returning from the International Space Station, carrying about 3,700 lbs of cargo for NASA. SpaceX announced Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 that it would send two paying customers to the moon next year on a private flight aboard its Dragon capsule. The company said the unnamed customers have paid “a significant deposit” for the moon trip.(AP Photo/SpaceX, File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX says it will fly two people to the moon next year.

Company chief Elon Musk announced the surprising news Monday.

Two people who know one another approached the company about sending them on a weeklong flight just beyond the moon. Musk won’t identify the pair or the price tag. He says they’ve already paid a “significant” deposit.

Musk says SpaceX is on track to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA in mid-2018. This moon mission would follow about six months later, using a Dragon crew capsule and a Falcon heavy rocket.

Musk says the moon mission is designed to be autonomous — unless something goes wrong. SpaceX says the passengers would fly to the moon, but won’t land on it.

Related Posts