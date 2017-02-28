Shamrock Shuffle 5K brews support for veterans memorial

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Preparations are underway for Hampden Township’s second Shamrock Shuffle 5K run on March 19. Proceeds benefit the township’s new Captain Leon Lock Veterans Memorial.

It’s an effort the whole community is behind. Al’s of Hampden Brewing Co. is whipping up a new brew just in time.

“We said we’re going to add so many hops to this beer, so it’s going to be green,” owner Albert Kominsky said, “so that’s why we call it an Irish Pale Ale.”

The beer will debut at the Shamrock Shuffle 5K next month.

The race organizer, Michael Pion, says the event was inspired by his love for the community.

“As a local business owner, we wanted to give back,” said Pion, who owns a real estate group. “We wanted to give back to the community that we live in.”

Pion and Kominsky are donating all proceeds from the new brew and the race – which last year amounted to more than $15,000 – to the veterans park down the road from Al’s restaurant.

“I have a lot of veterans in my family and I’m sure everyone else does, too,” Pion said. “So that was a big part of it.”

Gary Corbun, chairman of the Hampden Township Veteran’s Recognition Committee, walked us through the 17 acres of space.

“As you walk up, there will be various artifacts and monuments,” he said.

The nearly $400,000 project will commemorate those who died while serving in America’s wars.

“We expect to have those installed in April,” Corbun said.

He says every veteran has a place here, no matter where he or she is from or in which war they served.

“I had an uncle that was drowned in preparations for the Normandy invasion,” Corbun said.

They will be remembered in prayer services that will take place at the park and in memorial bricks at the final installation. The committee has already sold hundreds of bricks.

“I have seen an outpouring of support for our efforts since day one,” Corbun said.

That support is pouring in early at Al’s. Kominsky tasted his new brew and said it’s “fantastic.”

When he reflected on what the brew means, Kominsky added, “It’s important to honor those that have passed.”

To donate to The Captain Leon Lock Veterans Memorial, go to http://hampdenpaveterans.org/

To sign up for the Shamrock Shuffle 5K, visit http://www.michaelpion.com/about/shamrock-shuffle/

