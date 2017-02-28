Sessions condemns threats at Jewish institutions

The Associated Press Published:
Jeff Sessions
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, then-Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Attorney General Sessions has signaled his support for the federal government's use of private prisons, rescinding a memo meant to phase out their use. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and bomb threats at Jewish centers and schools serious, unacceptable behavior and promised the Justice Department will “do what it can to assist in prosecuting anybody” proven to have participated.

Speaking Monday, he called the attacks and threats “a very serious and disruptive practice.”

Jewish Community Centers and day schools in at least a dozen states received bomb threats Monday. No bombs were found.

Meanwhile, organizations and volunteers in Philadelphia were making plans to repair and restore hundreds of headstones at a Jewish cemetery vandalized during the weekend.

