Sessions condemns threats at Jewish institutions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and bomb threats at Jewish centers and schools serious, unacceptable behavior and promised the Justice Department will “do what it can to assist in prosecuting anybody” proven to have participated.

Speaking Monday, he called the attacks and threats “a very serious and disruptive practice.”

Jewish Community Centers and day schools in at least a dozen states received bomb threats Monday. No bombs were found.

Meanwhile, organizations and volunteers in Philadelphia were making plans to repair and restore hundreds of headstones at a Jewish cemetery vandalized during the weekend.

