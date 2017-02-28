Report: Uber exec out after failing to disclose allegation

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2014, file photo a man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. Judges for the Pennsylvania agency that regulates buses and taxis recommended on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, a record $50 million fine against ride-sharing company Uber for operating in the state without approval. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2014, file photo a man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. Judges for the Pennsylvania agency that regulates buses and taxis recommended on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, a record $50 million fine against ride-sharing company Uber for operating in the state without approval. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A top engineering executive at Uber is out five weeks after his hire was announced. According to the tech blog Recode, Amit Singhal failed to disclose that he’d left his previous job at Google because of a sexual harassment allegation.

Singhal denied the allegation and said he left Google a year ago for his own reasons.

The dustup is just the latest sign of turmoil at Uber, which last week found itself in an unrelated sexual controversy. That stemmed from a detailed essay published by a former female Uber engineer, who charged that her prospects at the company evaporated after she complained about sexual advances from her boss. In the post about her year at Uber, Susan Fowler said the company’s human resources department ignored her complaints because her boss was a high performer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s