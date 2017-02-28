Police probe bullet fired into home

ASPERS, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Adams County are looking for a shooter who fired a bullet into an Aspers home.

According to authorities, someone fired a bullet into a home in the 200 block of South Main Street around 6:20 Monday night.

The bullet entered through a glass door, went through a second wooden door, passed through a TV, and then lodged in a wall.

No one in the home was hit.

Anyone with information can contact PSP in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...