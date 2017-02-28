Police: Man dies after medical episode, crash

WHTM Staff Published:
york_police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man died at the hospital following a crash Tuesday morning in York.

Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to a crash on North George Street, just south of Parkway Boulevard.

At the scene, 68-year-old Albert Richards of York Haven received medical care before he was taken to York Hospital.

A coroner responded to the hospital and determined Richards’ cause of death was due to a medical episode.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic was disrupted in the area for several hours as crews repaired a utility pole.

