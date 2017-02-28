Police give away new tool in fight against heroin epidemic

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – East Cocalico Township police Chief Ryan Arment showed ABC27 News his department’s new tool in fighting the drug crisis that is crippling the Midstate.

“You close it up, lock it up and put it away somewhere,” he said while demonstrating the boxes. “It’s kind of like locking a gun in a safe.”

A year ago, the department started carrying naloxone. Arment said his officers have revived 10 people who overdosed.

“I think these days, especially with the drug epidemic, specifically heroin, there is no small town, USA anymore,” he added.

Earlier this month, East Cocalico police started giving free boxes to residents who want to lock up their prescription medicines.

“It’s just kind of a first step in the process,” he said.

The boxes are originally from the Lancaster County district attorney’s office and were paid for with drug forfeiture money. They’re available at the police department and Denver Borough offices.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...