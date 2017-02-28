Option to help Duncannon’s financial crisis include Penn Township merger

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – An Early Intervention Program plan has been released, laying out options that could help Ducnannon get out of their financial problems.

The Early Intervention Program provides the borough grant money to identify and fix financial problems.

One of the options, described as a short-term fix, would be to offload some of the borough’s assets. Currently, the borough operates its own water, sewer, and electric system.

Another option would be to merge with Penn Township, potentially becoming a village within the township. The plan says the merger would make sense, since the two municipalities border each other and already have a history of cooperation.

“We already do a lot of things jointly with Penn Township,” said Duncannon Borough Manager, Chris Couragen. “Their sewer, from part of the township, comes to the borough. We have also had talks with them about possible combined water efforts.”

Borough officials say a merger would also spread out some costs, lowering them for current Duncannon residents.

“It would increase our population of 1,500, their population of 3,200, to a gross population of 4,700. So, you can spread some of the cost out to a larger group,” said Duncannon Borough President, Kraig Nace. “We have to do something soon. Take some calculated steps and make some really hard decisions, or we’re going to be back in crisis mode, from which there’s probably not recovery.”

Council members in both Duncannon and Penn Township would have to come to an agreement before a merger could go forward. The option would then be put on a ballot, as a referendum, for voters from both municipalities to vote on.

