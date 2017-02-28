Municipalities to get nearly $466.2 mil for roads, bridges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Municipalities will receive nearly $466.2 million in liquid fuels payments for maintaining roads and bridges, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Act 89 allows the distribution of these funds, which have increased 5 percent since last year. In 2013, before the transportation plan was enacted, municipalities received only $320.8 million in liquid fuels payments.

“The funds received through liquid fuels payments are critical to the preservation and improvement of our vast network of locally maintained roads,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said in a release. “They are essential to communities for the upkeep of these vital connections to the state highway and bridge network.”

These allocations are annual payments that help municipalities with the costs of road repaving and snow removal.

Of Pennsylvania’s 120,091 miles of public roads, 72,856 miles are owned by municipalities and are eligible for liquid fuels.

For a full list of payments, visit penndot.gov.

