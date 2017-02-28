Master Gardeners offer advice for unusual season

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Master Gardeners may have the greenest thumbs of all. A workshop on Tuesday evening in Perry County aimed to grow confidence in newcomers to the hobby.

“This is an unusual year,” said Susan Smith, a Master Gardener with the Perry County office of Penn State Cooperative Extension. “And frankly, things are happening quickly. Most of my bulbs are coming up out of the ground right now.”

Smith says the early winter warm-up could make things even trickier for gardeners who have tried and failed to yield a successful crop in the past. However, while no one can predict nature’s every turn, there are ways to set one’s self up for a greater chance at success.

“Start with no more than a ten by ten-foot plot, and maybe five crops,” says Smith. “If you don’t have much space, you can grow in containers. Many things, like beautiful flowers, herbs and vegetables.”

According to Smith, the most reliable “frost free” safe planting time is between May 15 and May 31. Still, anxious gardeners can be getting a jump start on their plantings now by sewing seeds in indoor containers, or using artificial light lamps and heating pads.

“It is not too early to be planting onions or peas or even maybe some spinach or lettuces. They will be fine even in snow and frost and cold weather,” adds Smith. “So you don’t have a harm with starting some of your heartiest crops now. You do have to be careful not to plant crops that can be hurt by frost. I would be keeping an eye on the weather before I would put in things like tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, melons, those kind of things.”

For more information, contact a master gardener by contacting your county’s Penn State Cooperative Extension office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...