Man set on fire lighting cigarette dies

Associated Press Published: Updated:
fire_truck_11252016

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a New Jersey man who accidentally set his hooded sweatshirt on fire while trying to light a cigarette outside an eastern Pennsylvania mall last week has died.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Monday that 78-year-old Roger Carney of Phillipsburg, New Jersey died shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Palmer Township police said he was outside the entrance of the Palmer Park Mall near Easton on Feb. 21 when his sweatshirt caught fire.

Some people inside the mall saw the fire and ran outside to douse it with water, but Carney had severe burns to his hands, upper chest and head by the time police arrived.

The coroner’s office said he died of complications from the burns and the death was ruled accidental.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s