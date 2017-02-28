Man gets prison for child porn he blamed on bug

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man who blamed an insect for his collection of child pornography has been sentenced to at least three years in state prison.

Ronald S. Martin, 54, of Elizabethtown, was ordered to serve 3-6 years at his sentencing Monday in Dauphin County Court, according to District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office.

The district attorney’s office said Martin’s wife called police when she became fed up with his repeated viewing of child pornography.

Martin told an investigating state trooper that after he was confronted about his crime, he fell down and a six- to eight-inch bug with a million legs crawled out of his mouth.

He implied to the trooper that the bug had possessed him and it was the bug’s fault that he download the child pornography.

At his sentencing, he told Judge John Cherry he is disgusted by his crime and takes full responsibility.

