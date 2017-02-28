Man gets lengthy prison term for videotaped sex assaults of boy, 6

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man who admitted he raped a 6-year-old boy and distributed a live video of the assault on the internet will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

William Byers Augusta, 20, was ordered to serve 45-90 years in prison at his sentencing Tuesday in Cumberland County Court, according to District Attorney David Freed.

He pleaded guilty to charges including rape of a child in October.

The North Middleton Township man was arrested in July 2015 after Canadian authorities saw the live video and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security traced it to his home computer.

Investigators found 10 other videos of Byers Augusta assaulting the boy. One of the videos included Ira Task, who admitted he raped the boy in his Harrisburg home despite knowing he had been HIV positive since 1994.

Task, 62, was sentenced in June to 17-and-a-half to 40 years in prison. Last month, he was ordered to pay $88 million after a civil trial in Dauphin County.

