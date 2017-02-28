Leaders discuss ‘Black Education Crisis’ in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As Black History Month ended Tuesday, many gathered hoping for a better tomorrow. State lawmakers, students and Harrisburg’s mayor all stressed the importance of education.

The program at the Harrisburg Forum on “The Crisis in Black Education” was filled with inspirational speakers, singers and dancers. Five- and 10-year-old Zada and Karis were among hundreds of Harrisburg students celebrating our history.

“My kids are mixed, so it’s very important to me they understand it’s only been 60 years since segregation,” their mother said. “That’s not that long ago.”

“This crisis in education has been a dark and ugly blemish on American history for quite some time,” said Jaimie Foster, the Harrisburg School District’s chief academic officer. “This crisis began with slavery.”

“It’s important we remember our history as we try to inspire and look forward to the future,” Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

Topics of discussion included discrimination and obstacles in education.

“Students of the future, will you help me? Be the example for adults that we treat each other the same,” state Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) said.

Educators encouraged students to keep studying. Foster told them “knowledge is power” and education is a ticket to success.

