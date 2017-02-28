Lancaster shooting victim dies at hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old city man who was hospitalized after a shooting incident over the weekend has died at a hospital.

Police have identified the victim as Daniel Eugenio Sanchez and their suspect as 20-year-old Jose Gabriel Duque, who’s wanted on aggravated assault and other counts.

Jose Gabriel Duque (submitted)
Investigators will consult with the district attorney’s office regarding further charges in the case.

Police said there may have been a verbal dispute between Sanchez and Duque before the shooting Sunday morning outside a home in the 100 block of Dauphin Street. Duque sustained multiple gunshot wounds including a head injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at (717) 735-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

