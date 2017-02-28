Issue with Amazon S3 servers causing worldwide internet hiccups

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re noticing some of your favorite websites or apps aren’t working properly this afternoon, here’s the reason why.

AWS, or Amazon Web Services, is having a problem with its cloud service. The company says it continues to see “increased error rates” but has identified the problem and is now working to make repairs.

Update at 11:35 AM PST: We have now repaired the ability to update the service health dashboard. The service updates are below. We continue to experience high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is impacting various AWS services. We are working hard at repairing S3, believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue.

The facility is based in Virginia.

The problem knocked several sites who use AWS offline, caused images to go missing on others or left websites running like they’re on a dial-up connection.

Sites like Imgur, Medium, Expedia, Mailchimp, Buffer and even the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have all been impacted as have communication services like Slack. Also ironically impacted, DownDetector.com, which is a website that tracks when other websites are down.

You can view the latest updates on the AWS Service Health Dashboard.

AWS S3, the most rock-solid reliable service I have ever used, is having an outage. It's like oxygen stopped working. — Laurie Voss (@seldo) February 28, 2017

It's not clear at this point what impact the Amazon S3 outage will have on #PancakeDay 🥞🥞🥞 pic.twitter.com/TdhbTK0g7R — Brandon Robinson (@BrandonCrossP) February 28, 2017

At least Twitter is working, or where else would we discuss the Amazon S3 outage.. #NoSlack 😂 — Shradha (@shradha_poddar) February 28, 2017

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...