Heart healthy foods in your diet add nutritional benefits that will help in the short and long term.

Trevor Sipe, executive chef for Wellspan Health Good Samaritan Hospital, says it’s never too late to incorporate good choices into your diet.

“If you start eating healthy, within a week or two you’re going to notice a difference,” he said. “You’re going to have more energy. You’re going to feel like you have more vitality. You’re not going to feel sluggish and drawn down by all those complex carbohydrates and heavy fatty foods.”

Sipe recommended a quick and easy recipe to leave you feeling full and satisfied.

Heart Healthy Avocado, White Bean and Garlic Dip

Ingredients:

2 fresh avocados

½ fresh lime

2 Tbsp. red onion, minced (optional)

1 tsp. minced fresh garlic

1/8 tsp garlic salt (or to taste)

½ can Cannellini beans (no salt added) drained and rinsed

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

Pit and cube avocado into medium bowl

Add diced onion, minced garlic, olive oil, and beans.

Fold to incorporate and season with garlic salt to taste. Best if held overnight, covered in the refrigerator before service. Serve chilled with fresh vegetables for dipping.

For more information on Wellspan events, go to http://www.wellspan.org/events/

