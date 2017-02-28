Headstones toppled in Jewish section of Swatara Township cemetery

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say two headstones were toppled in a section of a Swatara Township cemetery reserved for Jewish burials.

The vandalism at the Churchville Cemetery, at 51 S. Harrisburg St., occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Monday, township police said.

Investigators said patrols have been increased at local cemeteries in response to the vandalism.

Jewish Community Centers and day schools in Pennsylvania and several other states received bomb threats Monday, the fifth round of threats against Jewish institutions since January, and hundreds of headstones were vandalized over the weekend at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

Jewish Community Centers in Harrisburg and York were among those that received threats Monday.

Swatara police said anyone with information should call them at 717-564-2550 or submit an anonymous tip through SwataraPolice.org.

