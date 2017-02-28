Harrisburg to launch new parking app Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The city will launch a new app Wednesday to pay for on-street parking spaces managed by Park Harrisburg.

The Parkmobile app is available in app stores and online at www.parkmobile.com.

Users can begin using the system once they’ve registered and set up their account.

The app allows customers to receive alerts when meter time is about to expire and extend the time without returning to the meter. Customers can also use credit cards in locations that do not offer manual credit card payments.

Pango, the city’s current mobile payments provider, will no longer be in service once implementation of Parkmobile is completed by Friday.

