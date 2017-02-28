Group fails Pa. rules on school drinking water

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An environmental group has given Pennsylvania a failing grade for regulations it says are too weak to protect children from highly toxic lead in their drinking water at school.

PennEnvironment says schools should be required to remove lead from service lines, faucets and fixtures. The group also calls for lead filters and regular testing at every school tap used for drinking or cooking.

The study was released Tuesday at the state Capitol. Sen. Vince Highes (D-Philadelphia) said he wants to create a $500 million superfund to fix the problem.

“If a child came home with a report card and it had an F on it, Mom and Dad and everyone would be looking for an aggressive response,” Hughes said. “We as legislators, we need to be providing an aggressive response to deal with this F that exists for the quality of water our children are exposed to.”

