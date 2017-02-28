East Hempfield man dies after crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 96-year-old Lancaster County man has died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday that injured his wife and three other people.

Cornelius Devos, of East Hempfield Township, died at Lancaster General Hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash on Harrisburg Pike at Hemlock Drive, township police said.

Devos was turning left onto Hemlock when his 2008 Subaru Impreza collided with a 2008 Ford Escape in the intersection.

His wife, 92-year-old Louise Devos, and the driver of the Ford, 69-year-old Charles Rost, remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Rost’s two passengers have been released from the hospital.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...