I-83 reopens after crash near East York

UPDATE: All northbound lanes have reopened on Interstate 83 following this morning’s crash. There are still residual delays in the area.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has shut down a section of Interstate 83 near East York.

Northbound lanes are currently closed between exits for Rt. 462 (Market Street) and Rt. 30 West (Arsenal Road).

