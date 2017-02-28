Chester County woman assaulted, robbed and bound in closet for 4 days

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in Chester County say a man attacked, robbed and bound a 72-year-old woman.

Police say the woman was exiting her car at her East Brandywine Township home when a man dressed in all black grabbed her from behind and hit her on the head around 10 a.m. on Feb. 22. Investigators say the suspect then bound the unconscious woman and left her in a closet in her home.

Police say the victim’s daughter-in-law found her around 10 a.m. on Sunday. The woman was taken to Paoli Hospital.

The condition of the victim is not known.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...