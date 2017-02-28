Central Pa celebrates Fastnacht Day

Lebanon, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s the day sweet lovers look forward to all year. Fastnacht day!

One local church has been getting ready for days.

Volunteers at St. Ceclias in Lebanon have been working 24 hours a day selling their doughy treats since Saturday.

They are expecting to sell 8,000-9,000 dozen fastnachts.

To keep up with that demand, volunteers have been here around the clock turning out the fried donuts.

Fastnacht Day marks the beginning of the Lenten season. Traditionally, they were made by Pa Dutch housewives on Fat Tuesday as a way to use up all of the lard in the house before lent.

