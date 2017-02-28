Car drives into crowd at Mardi Gras parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials say there were twelve people injured after a vehicle plowed into a marching band at a Mardi Gras Day parade on the Gulf Coast of Alabama. Three of the band members are in critical condition.

Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances with several patients on stretchers.

The vehicle was a part of the Gulf Shores Parade and was behind the band in the parade route.

According to a city spokesperson, a late model SUV driven by a 73-year-old man struck the band at the start of the parade.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a factor, but authorities do not expect criminal intent. The driver and the vehicle are in police custody. Charges could be filed against the driver, but at this time, police have not made that determination.

The victims range in age from 12 to 17. Nine patients were transported to South Baldwin Medical Center in Foley, two were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and one other victim was transported to Baptist Hospital in northwest Florida.

City officials say the vehicle ended up on top of several students. All injuries are trauma related according to emergency officials.

The FBI did reach out to Gulf Shores officials to help in the investigation. The City turned down the offer because they do not believe the driver had criminal intent.

Alabama Highway 59 remains closed Tuesday afternoon.

