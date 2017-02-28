3 dead, 2 injured as plane hits California homes

The Associated Press Published:
Firefighters put out flames after a plane crashed in Riverside, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The deadly crash injured several when a small plane collided with two homes Monday shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, officials said. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP)
Firefighters put out flames after a plane crashed in Riverside, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The deadly crash injured several when a small plane collided with two homes Monday shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, officials said. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities now say three people died and two were injured after a small plane carrying them crashed into homes in Southern California.

Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said Monday night that there were no injuries from the homes, and everyone who might have been inside is accounted for.

Moore had said earlier that four were dead and one of the injured was a resident. He also said more victims from the homes might be found.

The plane was carrying a husband, wife and three teenagers back home to San Jose from Riverside after they went to a cheerleading competition at Disneyland.

Two homes were destroyed, and there was minor damage to some neighboring homes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s