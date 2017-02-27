White House to propose slashing agency budgets

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, the sun rises behind the White House in Washington. In his third week in office, President Donald Trump’s young government remains a work in progress, with hundreds of empty desks in agency offices across Washington. While the president has criticized Democrats for the delays, he also shares at least part of the blame for moving more slowly than his predecessor to submit vetting information and paperwork for his nominations. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was Trump’s eighth member of his administration to be confirmed; at this point eight years ago Obama had 23 officials confirmed, including department heads and deputies. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is preparing to propose boosting defense spending and slashing funding for longtime Republican targets like the Environmental Protection Agency.

Those changes are part of a set of marching orders to agencies as the White House prepares its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

President Donald Trump’s proposal for the 2018 budget year will be sent to agencies Monday. An administration official says it won’t make significant changes to Social Security or Medicare. The official, as well as Capitol Hill aides, are confirming details of the upcoming blueprint on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic information and a sensitive process.

Trump’s first major fiscal marker will land in the agencies one day before his first address to a joint session of Congress.

