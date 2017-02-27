Weather service confirms tornado near Hallam

HALLAM, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a small tornado touched down a half-mile southeast of Hallam during Saturday’s storm.

The weather service, echoing its preliminary findings over the weekend, said the tornado had a maximum wind speed of 90 mph, an EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale. It left a two-mile path of damage mostly to trees through a heavily wooded area.

At least one tree fell onto a house and caused substantial damage. One house lost a section of roof and there was damage to barn roofs.

No one was injured.

The weather service also confirmed a microburst and straight line winds that reached speeds of 70-80 mph caused scattered damage to buildings and roofs in a nine-mile path from Freysville to Wrightsville.

