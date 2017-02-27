Takata guilty plea expected in cover-up of air bag troubles

The Associated Press Published:
Takata
FILE - This Oct. 22, 2014, file photo, shows the North American headquarters of automotive parts supplier Takata in Auburn Hills, Mich. Cars and trucks from the 2008 model year or older that were originally sold or registered in high humidity areas along the U.S. Gulf Coast are getting top priority for repairs as the government commences the massive Takata air bag inflator recall. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. is expected to plead guilty today to a criminal charge and agree to a $1 billion penalty for concealing a deadly air bag inflator problem.

The company is scheduled to be in U.S. District Court in Detroit this afternoon. Last month it agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud. Three executives also were indicted on charges that they falsified test reports.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force, spewing shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 have been hurt.

Judge George Caram Steeh is expected to be asked to appoint attorney Kenneth Feinberg to distribute restitution payments to victims and their families.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s