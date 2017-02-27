Suspect sought in $700 cigarette theft case

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for stealing $700 worth of cigarettes from a Lancaster County convenience store.

East Lampeter Township police on Monday released a surveillance photo of the man. They said he entered a employees only storage area of the Turkey Hill in Leola on Feb. 10 and cut the lock on the cigarette cabinet.

The man made off with 10 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes.

He’s also suspected in several other similar cigarette thefts at other Turkey Hill stores, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter police Officer Sam Sanger at (717) 291-4676.

