Retail giant Al Boscov remembered as generous, caring

People wait to enter the memorial service for Albert Boscov at the Santander Arena, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in Reading, Pa. Late department store chairman Albert Boscov was remembered as an energetic businessman, a caring person and a tireless cheerleader for the city he loved.Hundreds gathered Sunday at a Reading arena to honor Boscov, who died Feb. 10 at age 87, and who was credited with driving the growth of the century-old business established by his father to sales in excess of $1 billion. (Lauren A. Little/Reading Eagle via AP)
Reading, Pa. (WHTM) – A memorial service was held Sunday for Albert Boscov, who multiplied the Boscov’s stores his father started in Reading, at the Santander Arena.

Those in attendance heard personal stories from some of Boscov’s relatives.

Ruth Aichenbaum, one of Boscov’s daughters, thanked her dad being a role model for his children, grandchildren, and the world.

“Love you lots,” she said.

Boscov, who died at 87-years-old shortly after announcing he was in the late stages of pancreatic cancer, is credited for much of the success of Boscov’s which have generated more than $1 billion in sales.

“Albert Boscov was an icon,” Gregory Jordanoff, who worked for Boscov for eight years, said. ” He was a great retailer. He’s done a lot of the community. He was a great guy to work for.”

In addition to being a force to be reckoned with in the retail industry Boscov was also remembered as a philanthropist who helped to build Reading and Northeast Pa.

“He wanted to get results,” US Senator Bob Casey, recalled. “He wanted to get a result for not only his stores and his customers but in a larger sense the communities he served.”

Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell said there was nothing impossible for Boscov, who others called a superhero.

“Albert was one of a kind,” Alvin Katz, who worked for Boscov for 25 years, said. “You can walk to just about everyone here and they’re tell you all sorts of stories about Albert and how kind he was, and how generous he was.”

State Sen. Judy Schwank, D-11th, said there are plans to recognize Boscov for his contributions to Pennsylvania on the State Senate floor in March.

