Red Carpet Soirée supports the arts

Glitz and glamour at The Cultural Enrichment Fund’s annual Red Carpet Soirée Saturday night.

The fundraiser is moved to a new location each year, kept secret until the last possible moment. This year’s location, Senate Plaza in Camp Hill. Senate Plaza will soon be demolished and rebuilt according to a recent Central Penn Business Jounal report.

Tickets for the Hollywood style event sell out each year. The money raised supports arts organizations in the region.

Learn more: http://culturalenrichmentfund.org/

