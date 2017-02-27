Red Carpet Soirée supports the arts

Published:
Stuart Landon performs for the crowd at the 2017 Red Carpet Soiree at the Senate Plaza in Camp Hill on Saturday night. Jason Malmont/Malmont Media
Glitz and glamour at The Cultural Enrichment Fund’s annual Red Carpet Soirée Saturday night.

The fundraiser is moved to a new location each year, kept secret until the last possible moment. This year’s location, Senate Plaza in Camp Hill. Senate Plaza will soon be demolished and rebuilt according to a recent Central Penn Business Jounal report.

Tickets for the Hollywood style event sell out each year. The money raised supports arts organizations in the region.

Learn more: http://culturalenrichmentfund.org/

