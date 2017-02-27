Prisons donate cellphones to anti-domestic violence agency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s prison system is donating confiscated cellphones to make it easier for victims of domestic violence to call for help.

The Corrections Department on Monday turned over nearly 4,000 phones to Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County.

The phones were confiscated from residents in several dozen community corrections centers, also referred to as halfway houses.

State officials say this is the second time the prison system has donated seized phones. The first donation a couple years ago involved about 1,000 phones.

The Lebanon County agency offers education, advocacy and support for domestic violence victims and their families.

It runs a hotline and provides housing, food and counseling. It served about 1,100 people last year.

